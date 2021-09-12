Pandemic habits are harming your child's development

NUH has seen more referrals for conditions associated with excessive screen time since the pandemic.
Senior Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - When Ms Germaine Yeoh took her son, Zavier Loh, for his routine vaccination in June, she expected it to be a short visit.

Instead, the check-up revealed that the 19-month old was lagging behind in his milestones.

