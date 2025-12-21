Pac-Man carnival, Zootopia 2 pop-up, Endangered Animals Of Southeast Asia book

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Pac-Man carnival on Sentosa

Experience South-east Asia’s first Pac-Man themed carnival which runs until Jan 11 in Sentosa’s Palawan Green.

The event is part of the iconic arcade game’s 45th anniversary celebrations.

Taking centre stage is a life-size maze challenge that recreates the classic game world of Pac-Man, which debuted in Japan in May 1980.

Step into the role of Pac-Man with your children and race to collect all the floor pellets while dodging the notorious ghost gang: Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde.

This has been recognised as the largest human Pac-Man game in the Singapore Book of Records.

Not ready to sweat it out? Play the game on arcade machines and giant screens.

You can also enjoy Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac (2025) at a computer gaming area, try carnival games and grab some food and drinks to refuel.

Race in a life-size maze challenge that recreates the classic game world of Pac-Man. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE

On New Year’s Eve, join a countdown party from 8.30pm to 12.30am.

The stage programme will be headlined by local actor-director Jack Neo and his artistes from J Team Productions.

There will be a fireworks display at midnight, with colours inspired by the Pac-Man world.

Admission tickets range from $2.90 to $69.90 a person, depending on the number of games included.

The carnival opens on Mondays to Thursdays, 3 to 10pm, and Fridays to Sundays, noon to 10pm. Find out more at acc9ss.com

Zootopia 2 pop-up experience by Miniso

Fans of Disney’s Zootopia 2 can shop for collectibles at Miniso’s pop-up at VivoCity. PHOTO: MINISO

Gift your children a cuddly toy or two from Zootopia 2 if they love the animated movie.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ sequel to Zootopia (2016) opened in Singapore cinemas on Nov 27 and has been a box-office hit here and around the world.

At lifestyle brand Miniso’s pop-up store in VivoCity, you will find more than 300 plushies and other collectibles inspired by the blockbuster’s characters. It runs until Dec 28 at the mall’s Central Court on Level 1.

Beyond shopping for items like blind boxes, hats and water bottles, your family can snap wefies at photo spots featuring fan-favourite characters such as Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps and Flash Slothmore.

This pop-up experience has also travelled to cities including Mumbai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur.

Endangered Animals Of Southeast Asia book

Non-fiction picture book Endangered Animals Of Southeast Asia is written by Melanie Lee and illustrated by Nanimonda. PHOTO: ARMOUR PUBLISHING

Local author Melanie Lee’s latest work, Endangered Animals Of Southeast Asia, is a non-fiction picture book recommended for kids aged six to 12.

The inspiration came from her freelance project as a writer-curator and researcher for Mandai Gallery, a permanent exhibition launched in November at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

During this time, she interviewed numerous conservationists and spent time with some critically endangered species.

The book introduces young readers to 10 animals on the brink of extinction, such as the Raffles’ banded langur in Singapore, Sumatran orangutan in Indonesia and saola in Vietnam.

The pages are illustrated by a Singapore artist who goes by the pen name Nanimonda.

“There will probably be a few endangered animals featured in the book that they have never seen or heard about,” Lee says.

“Hopefully, getting to know more about such animals sparks their curiosity and encourages a new generation of animal lovers to be invested in preventing these animals from going extinct.”

The Raffles’ banded langur is among the 10 species highlighted in the picture book, Endangered Animals Of Southeast Asia. PHOTO: ARMOUR PUBLISHING