Fifteen years after Northlight School opened its doors to pupils who do not qualify for secondary school, it has helped many get back on track.
Not only has it reduced the attrition rate of those who drop out of school, but it has also bumped up the proportion of students who could go on to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 15, 2022, with the headline Opening new pathways. Subscribe