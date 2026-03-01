Straitstimes.com header logo

Only a few challenging PSLE questions set each year, making up about 15% of the exam

Fifteen per cent of Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) questions are classified as “challenging” each year.

Amelia Teng

As the PSLE is designed to cater to pupils of different abilities, most of the questions will be accessible to most students, with a small number of questions allowing stronger students to demonstrate their mastery of the subject, the Ministry of Education says. The good news is that these tougher questions make up only 15 per cent of the scores.

