O-level results: 85.6% of 2021 cohort attain 5 or more passes in record performance

SINGAPORE - Students who sat the O levels last year fared slightly better than the cohort before them, with 85.6 per cent obtaining five or more passes.

This is up marginally from 85.4 per cent in 2020.

With this, the class of 2021, who received their results on Wednesday (Jan 12), attained the best showing at the national examination in at least three decades, amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a statement on Wednesday that a total of 23,555 candidates sat the O levels last year.

Nearly all of them, or 99.8 per cent, passed at least one subject, and 96.4 per cent passed at least three.

"This is comparable to the performance of candidates for the GCE O-level examination in previous years, notwithstanding Covid-19," the MOE and SEAB said.

Alea Hidayati Osman, 16, from Cedar Girls' Secondary School, was one of the students who collected her results on Wednesday.

Her world turned upside down in April 2019, when a tumour was discovered in her brain, and then again in December that year, when another tumour was found in her spine.

It started with headaches and back pains, nausea and vomiting.

"Initially, I thought that it was just some regular muscle pain because I'm in a sports co-curricular activity, but after a few days, the symptoms didn't stop," said Alea, whose father is a private-hire driver and mother a primary school teacher.

"We went to the hospital to get it checked out and the doctor saw that it was a brain tumour and had to be operated on urgently because it could affect my sight," she added, as the tumour was pressing on the nerve controlling her eyesight.

In 2019, she had two successful surgical operations to remove the tumours, followed by more than 20 sessions of radiation therapy the next year to prevent any relapses.

Besides missing school for several months, she could no longer train regularly with her school's track and field team, where she did long jump and triple jump.

"I remember breaking down on my hospital bed with my parents around me. Because I was actually quite a fit child, I didn't have any health problems and I rarely fell sick," said Alea, who has an older brother and a younger sister.