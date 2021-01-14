O Level results: 80% of student-inmates get at least 3 passes

SINGAPORE - Of the 53 student-inmates across three prison institutions who sat the O Level exams last year, about 80 per cent attained three or more passes.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal Ibrahim visited some student-inmates at Institution Tanah Merah 1 on Tuesday (Jan 12).

He said the rate is comparable to 2019 and 2018, adding: "They achieved this in spite of Covid-19 and the difficulties they faced... It is commendable."

In 2019, 87 student-inmates sat the O Levels and in 2018, 95 did the same thing.

At prison school, O Level students study five subjects, with English, Mathematics, and Principles of Accounts as core subjects.

They can choose to study Combined Sciences (Physics and Biology) or Business Studies and one other subject as an elective, choosing from Mother Tongue, Additional Mathematics or Humanities subjects.

Across Singapore, 96.8 per cent of students who sat the national exam last year attained three or more passes.