NUS staff reminded to ‘differentiate truth from falsehoods’ after Pofma order issued to East Asia Forum

SINGAPORE – Staff from the National University of Singapore (NUS) were reminded on Wednesday to avoid violating Singapore’s laws after a website was issued a correction order for carrying a faculty member’s article that contained false statements.

In an e-mail to staff seen by The Straits Times, NUS president Tan Eng Chye said the university has a collective duty to safeguard a high level of trust from the public, which stems from its position as a leading global university.

He said: “This trust is eroded when any of our faculty, staff or students engages in disinformation or misinformation. Faculty members, in particular, have a duty to educate students, advocate critical thinking, and demonstrate true scholarship which strives to differentiate truth from falsehoods.

“It runs counter to what NUS stands for – research integrity, and the high standards and rigour of our teaching – if any faculty member falls short of these fundamental tenets of academic excellence.”

Professor Tan’s e-mail was sent a week after the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, or Pofma, office said it directed academic website East Asia Forum to put up a correction notice for the article written by NUS Assistant Professor Chan Ying-Kit titled “A spate of scandals strikes Singapore”.

The Government said Dr Chan’s article published on the Australia-based platform in August had contained false statements linked to several issues, including the independence of the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s approach in handling certain matters.

Three days after the correction notice was announced, access to East Asia Forum was blocked here because of its non-compliance with the order.

As at 11am on Thursday, the website remains blocked to some users, but accessible to others.

ST understands that the Ministry of Communications and Information’s order to block access to the website is still being enforced as at Thursday morning.

In his e-mail, Prof Tan reminded staff of several sections from NUS’ code of conduct for staff and the university’s communications policy.

On integrity, staff are required to conduct themselves with propriety and in a responsible and professional manner; and in a manner that upholds the values, integrity and good reputation of the university, he said.

In the conduct of staff and their dealings with others, they must observe and uphold the laws and regulations of Singapore, and abide by NUS rules, he added.

To safeguard the university’s reputation, staff should not distribute or publish anything in any official capacity that may be libellous, defamatory, obscene, indecent or abusive, or that may otherwise violate any law, said Prof Tan.

He reminded staff that when expressing views and opinions in a personal capacity on any media or platform, they should ensure it is clearly stated that these opinions do not represent the views or position of NUS.

He said: “Do not use the NUS affiliation in such instances.”

Prof Tan said NUS is committed to and upholds academic freedom.