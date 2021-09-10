NUS president to meet online with parents of Yale-NUS students to discuss reasons for closure

SINGAPORE - National University of Singapore (NUS) president Tan Eng Chye has agreed to an online town hall with parents of Yale-NUS College students to hear their questions about the school's closure.

The meeting will also be open to parents of students in the University Scholars Programme (USP), he said in an e-mail response to parents on Thursday (Sept 9).

The exact date for the town hall has not been set.

Prof Tan had initially refused a town hall-style meeting, saying that he would instead hold a series of individual, face-to-face meetings with them in the later part of September.

The parents then sent a response rejecting his suggestion for smaller group meetings in favour of an online town hall meeting on Friday (Sept 10) at 7pm.

In his reply on Thursday, Prof Tan said: "Due to prior commitments, I will not be able to make it for the proposed town hall on Friday... However, I am pleased to separately arrange a virtual town hall next week."

On the same day, Yale-NUS leadership sent out a letter to all parents stating that they would soon receive an invitation to a virtual town hall next week featuring Prof Tan, Yale-NUS president Tan Tai Yong, and Yale-NUS executive vice-president for academic affairs Joanne Roberts.

This comes after more than 260 parents of current and former students at the college signed a collective letter asking Prof Tan to attend a town hall meeting with them to explain the reasons for the upcoming merger between Yale-NUS and USP.

One of the signatory parents who only wanted to be known as Madam Hui Ling told The Straits Times that the consensus among parents, students and some faculty is that there has been a lack of transparency from NUS throughout the process.

This motivated her and others to draft and sign the letters to Prof Tan to help them understand why the decision was made, she said.

"None of the reasons they have given so far are convincing," the 55-year-old former media professional told ST.

"This decision is not something that NUS should be taking lightly, there appears to be very little regard for the psychological impact that this is having on students and faculty," she said.

Her son is a year 2 student at the college.

NUS has so far said that the merger between Yale-NUS and USP is part of the university's larger move towards interdisciplinary learning, while Ambassador-at-Large Chan Heng Chee, who sits on the Yale-NUS College board, said the main purpose is to "democratise" liberal arts education in Singapore and make it available and accessible to more local students.

This comes after NUS' shock announcement on Aug 27 that Yale-NUS - a liberal arts tie-up between Ivy League university Yale in the United States and NUS that began in 2011 - would stop accepting new students and merge with NUS' USP to form the New College - a placeholder name.