NUS political science professor sacked over alleged sexual misconduct against student

SINGAPORE - A top professor from the National University of Singapore (NUS) was dismissed on Tuesday (Dec 1) for sexual misconduct, the university said in a statement.

Professor Theodore G. Hopf, the provost chair professor at the department of political science in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), had allegedly sexually harassed a student.

An anonymous complaint was sent to the university in August this year and investigations began immediately.

After interviews with the student and Prof Hopf, a no-contact order was issued to Prof Hopf on Sept 15, prohibiting him from contacting any NUS student, said the statement.

The 61-year-old American was later suspended and told to stay off campus while investigations were ongoing.

A Committee of Inquiry (COI) was appointed on Oct 7. The COI interviewed the student, who was accompanied by a care officer from the NUS Victim Care Unit (VCU), on Oct 21.

As Prof Hopf needed to seek treatment for a serious medical condition, the COI interviewed him on Nov 13 after his medical leave, NUS said.

The COI concluded its inquiry and submitted its report to the university on Nov 18.

It determined that Prof Hopf had "failed to act with propriety, respect, and decorum expected of a staff of the university".

He had sexually harassed the student in physical, verbal and written forms, said the university.

"His conduct was a serious breach of the NUS staff code of conduct. Given the serious nature of the offences, NUS dismissed Prof Hopf on Dec 1," said the university.

NUS also made a police report on Nov 27. It had informed the student that it would be proceeding to do so, in line with its legal obligations.

Said NUS: "The VCU and FASS have been providing care and support to the student since the allegations were first brought to the university's attention, and will continue to do so."

The university reiterated that it expects high standards of conduct from its staff.

"There are strict guidelines pertaining to personal and professional conduct. In particular, the university has zero tolerance for sexual misconduct by staff. Disciplinary sanctions are imposed for every infraction, including dismissal for a staff offender for serious breaches."

Prof Hopf had previously served on the faculties of Ohio State University, Ohio University and the University of Michigan.

The professor had also sat on boards, including NUS' Asia Research Institute management board.

He has authored a number of books, including Reconstructing The Cold War: The Early Years, 1945-1958.