New NUS building offers on-campus accommodation to overseas visitors 

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The Ridge, a new on-campus accommodation to host overseas research collaborators and academic visitors at the National University of Singapore, in a photo taken on April 21.

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SINGAPORE – Academic visitors to the National University of Singapore can get accommodation on campus from April 22, as the university unveils a new purpose-built facility.

The Ridge is located a stone’s throw away from the computing and business faculties, and is adjacent to the NUSS Kent Ridge Guild House.

The eight-storey building has 185 guest rooms, a meeting room and open communal spaces meant for academic and professional interactions.

Overseas academic visitors, research collaborators, industry partners, executive programme participants and conference delegates affiliated with the university can stay at the facility for up to a month.

Rooms in the building cannot be booked by the public or tourists.

The Ridge allows overseas guests to remain close to faculties, research centres and event venues. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The Ridge allows overseas guests to remain close to faculties, research centres and event venues, whereas previously visitors from abroad had to find their own accommodation outside campus.

The number of overseas visitors to the NUS following the Covid-19 pandemic has grown, said NUS university campus infrastructure vice-president Koh Yan Leng.

Each year, NUS hosts 8,000 to 10,000 overseas visitors, comprising visiting academics, research collaborators and conference participants.

University campus infrastructure (campus life) senior director Richard Ong said The Ridge will meet the institution’s ever-present need to provide accommodation choices to overseas visitors.

The lobby of The Ridge. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

“Aside from being on campus so it’s convenient (and) well connected, it gives us the unique opportunity to let them immerse in the campus environment and be part of the community,” he added.

The Ridge is pi-shaped to represent life-long learning, explained Mr Koh, with the two vertical lines representing undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

The building also contains various sustainability-related features, and has been designed to achieve the BCA Green Mark Platinum (Super Low Energy) certification.

A premier room at The Ridge, a new on-campus accommodation to host overseas research collaborators and academic visitors. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Among these features are naturally ventilated corridors, effective shading, and extensive greenery to help keep it cool.

The guest rooms are equipped with smart management systems that adjust lighting and air-conditioning to optimise energy use.

The Ridge offers 173 deluxe rooms (24 sq m), 10 premier rooms (48 sq m) and two premier suites (72 sq m).

Guests will pay about $200 a night for a deluxe room, $310 for a premier room, and $500 for a premier suite, said Mr Ian Soh, university campus infrastructure (campus life) senior associate director (housing services).

He added that the rates will depend on demand.

Mr Ong said that NUS is focused on keeping the rates within a certain range just to recoup the cost of operating The Ridge.

Besides having access to the front desk that is open 24/7, guests can also enjoy convenient access to the fitness centre and swimming pool, as well as complimentary breakfast at the adjacent NUSS Kent Ridge Guild House.