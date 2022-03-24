NUS medical school names professorship after Philip Yeo

The National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) named a new professorship after long-time public service leader Philip Yeo yesterday.

Dean of NUS Medicine Chong Yap Seng said this new professorship hopes to bring political, public health, social, cultural and technological perspectives into integrated health solutions.

"The pandemic in the last two years has brought to the fore the need for a multi-disciplinary approach in tackling global health challenges," Professor Chong said.

"We are excited to work with Mr Philip Yeo on this new professorship which we hope will help attract some of the most radical and brilliant brains in the global biomedical field and nurture the next generation of leaders who are innovative and forward-looking in addressing future healthcare needs."

Mr Yeo, 75, is a public service leader who made significant contributions to Singapore's economic, military and biomedical sectors during his 40-year career.

He held numerous roles within the Ministry of Defence and served as the chairman of the Economic Development Board for more than 10 years. He also started the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), Singapore's centre for research and development, and was its chairman from 2001 to 2007.

Mr Yeo is currently chairman of privately owned investment and development firm, Economic Development Innovations Singapore, and precision engineering business, Accuron Technologies.

He said: "We are in a time of great change as a result of technological advancements, ageing populations, changing disease patterns, new discoveries for the treatment of diseases, and political reforms and policy initiatives.

"I hope that this professorship can help this fine institution shine even more brilliantly and drive advances in medicine."

The professorship named after Mr Yeo is the second in a series of NUS Medicine professorships named after prominent contributors to Singapore and the field of medicine.

The first professorship was named after veteran diplomat, Professor Kishore Mahbubani, who was also the founding dean of the NUS Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

The NUS president, Professor Tan Eng Chye, said: "In 2021, NUS conferred on Mr Philip Yeo the prestigious Eminent Alumni Award in recognition of his illustrious contributions to Singapore, especially his visionary role in building and growing Singapore's biomedical sector.

"We are deeply privileged to establish a professorship in the School of Medicine in honour of Mr Yeo."