NUS may impose stricter rules to curb alcohol-linked sex offences

Students at the National University of Singapore (NUS) could face tougher enforcement for drinking alcohol in campus housing as part of efforts to curb sexual offences linked to alcohol consumption.

This comes after seven out of eight complaints of student sexual misconduct reported between July and December last year involved drinking, NUS said in its latest report on such complaints involving students and staff.

It said three NUS students had been expelled and a research staff member had resigned in the same period after complaints were made against them.

The report, published on Feb 3, also said a task force comprising hostel masters and hostel student leaders has been formed to study the issue of sexual offences committed under the influence of alcohol, review the current framework and provide recommendations.

"Tougher enforcement measures are being considered to deter alcohol consumption on campus housing premises," the report said, without elaborating.

"The aim is to educate and change the attitudes and behaviour of hostel residents towards drinking on campus," it added.

According to a code of student conduct uploaded on the NUS website in January, consumption of alcohol is banned in the university except at designated campus food and beverage outlets during specified operating hours or at official university events where alcohol is served. The document said NUS can take disciplinary action over any violation of this code of conduct.

The research staff member who resigned was reported to have verbally harassed another employee and made inappropriate physical contact without consent on campus. The report said the staff member was reported to the school on Aug 3 last year.

The individual was suspended from duty on half-pay and was issued a no-contact order by NUS. A police report was also made.

Investigations were completed on Sept 2 and the researcher resigned and left the university at the end of the month.

Police reports were also made in all eight complaints of sexual misconduct involving students.

The first of the three students expelled was alleged to have touched the complainant inappropriately without consent in a sexual assault occurring off campus. The complaint was made on July 19 last year.

The second of the expelled students had allegedly touched multiple individuals inappropriately without consent while at a hostel. The complaint was made on Aug 18.

The last was alleged to have touched the complainant inappropriately without consent on campus. The complaint was filed on Aug 25.

All of these incidents involved the consumption of alcohol, the report said.

The findings in the report take last year's complaints of sexual misconduct involving students to 18, up from 12 in 2020.

Meanwhile, complaints of sexual misconduct against staff fell from 10 in 2020 to two last year.

Giving an update on cases in the first half of last year, the report said a student alleged to have filmed sexual acts with the complainant - a member of the public - without consent while they were in a hostel has been suspended for four semesters and given 120 hours of community-based sanctions. He also has to undergo mandated counselling and psychiatric treatment. He has been barred from the NUS campus during the period of suspension and will also be barred from on-campus housing premises until he graduates.

Another student was issued a letter of warning after allegedly attempting to film the complainant - a member of the public - while the person was in the shower at home.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on the task force, an NUS spokesman said: "As this matter is work-in-progress, we do not have further information to share beyond what is already found in the report."