NUS makes list of global top 20 universities by reputation for first time

SINGAPORE – The National University of Singapore (NUS) has for the first time emerged as one of the world’s top 20 universities by reputation in a list topped by American Ivy League college Harvard.

NUS climbed to the 19th spot in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings released on Wednesday. It had held the 24th position in the table for the past four years.

This puts NUS ahead of other prestigious institutions such as the United States’ Johns Hopkins University and Cornell University, which came in 20th and 23rd respectively.

The list by the Britain-based higher education consultancy ranks the world’s top 200 universities judged by academics to have the best reputation for research and teaching.

A record 29,606 academics from 159 countries cast 420,204 votes for the latest edition.

A total of 211 universities from 32 countries were included in the list, with some institutions tying for the same positions.

The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was ranked 40th, tying with Canada’s University of British Columbia.

NTU was placed within the group of institutions in the 61st to 70th band last year. Institutions coming after the top 50 were listed in groups of 10.

In a statement, Times Higher Education chief knowledge officer Phil Baty said: “In higher education, reputation really matters: It helps attract inward investment, and it helps draw-in quality partners for strategic advancement.

“But above all else, it is key to attracting talent, among both academics and of course the many millions of prospective students who have more and more choice of where to study.

“It is subjective, and it is not always fair, but it has real currency with tangible effects.”

Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology retained their first and second spots, with Stanford University, Oxford University and Cambridge University rounding up the top five in the table.

Two Asian institutions made it to the top 10 – China’s Tsinghua University took the ninth position and Japan’s University of Tokyo came in 10th.

The 2022 rankings are based on an academic opinion survey that was carried out between November 2021 and February 2022 in 12 languages.