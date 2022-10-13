NUS hits top 20 unis in world ranking, NTU up 10 spots to 36

National University of Singapore climbed in its world ranking to 19th place, up from 21st the previous year, in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 released on Wednesday.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) jumped 10 spots, from 46 to 36.

A record number of 1,799 universities from 104 countries and regions were included in the rankings this year, making it the largest edition in the 19-year history of the annual rankings. Last year, 1,662 universities were ranked.

The latest rankings mean NUS made it to the top 20 for the first time. NUS has been in the top 50 list since at least 2011 and NTU since 2020.

The University of Oxford in England topped the rankings again. This is the seventh consecutive year it has topped the list. Harvard University in the United States is ranked second, while both the University of Cambridge in England and Stanford University in the US tie for the third position. All four universities were in the top five list last year.

The rankings are based on an analysis of research publications and citations, as well as an academic reputation survey with around 40,000 responses. Additional information on a university's teaching, staff and students and industry income was also taken into account.

Other universities in the rankings include Tsinghua University in China in 16th place and the University of Hong Kong in 31st place.

The other four universities in Singapore are not in the rankings.

NUS and NTU's rise in rankings highlighted Singapore's impressive progress, said Mr Phil Baty, chief knowledge officer at Times Higher Education.

The Times Higher Education rankings and the QS World University Rankings are two of the leading global university ranking lists.

"The data shows that Singapore is a growing world powerhouse for excellence in higher education - a powerful and well-connected international hub that continues to improve," Mr Baty said.

NUS' entry into the world top 20 zone and NTU's jump of 10 places indicate their growing strength in research and innovation, he added.

Professor Tan Eng Chye, president of NUS, said: "The university remains committed to providing interdisciplinary educational pathways and lifelong learning opportunities to help our students and alumni not only take on today's challenges but also stay curious and hungry for tomorrow's possibilities.

"We will continue to nurture future-ready graduates and the next generation of leaders."

NTU president Subra Suresh said: "The rise in rankings affirms the efforts of our faculty, students and staff in conducting research and innovation that aim to address some of humanity's global grand challenges... in areas such as healthy living, ageing and food security."