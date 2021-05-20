NUS graduations to go online, NTU to postpone in-person ceremonies

SINGAPORE - Two of Singapore's largest universities have decided not to hold in-person graduation ceremonies amid a recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) will shift its ceremonies online while Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has opted to postpone all in-person events.

Both tertiary institutions said their decisions were based on uncertainty surrounding an ever-evolving Covid-19 situation in Singapore - even though the events were scheduled to take place after June 13, when heightened restrictions are expected to end.

For NUS, in-person graduation ceremonies were slated to take place from June 17 to the end of July. NTU planned to hold its ceremonies in July.

NUS students who graduated last year (2020) and had their graduation ceremonies postponed to this year will also have to make do with a virtual ceremony.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye, in a note to staff and students on Wednesday (May 20), said: "The decision to move to online ceremonies was not made lightly... However, health and safety is critical when planning an event of this scale, and given the prevailing challenging circumstances, we do not wish to place all those in attendance at risk."

NTU president Subra Suresh and deputy president and provost Ling San, in a similar note to NTU's graduating batch on Tuesday, said: "NTU takes great pride in our convocation tradition, and we strive to provide you every opportunity to celebrate your accomplishments in person with your family, friends, fellow students, faculty, and staff of the university.

"We look forward to gathering on campus to celebrate your graduation when it is safe to do so."

The note said new dates for the ceremonies would be released soon, and that students who have completed their studies will receive transcripts to help them find jobs.

The Singapore Management University has not yet made a decision on its graduation ceremonies.