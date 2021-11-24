NUS graduates ranked ninth most employable in global survey

SINGAPORE - Graduates from the National University of Singapore (NUS) are the ninth-most employable, according to the Global Employability University Ranking and Survey that was released on Wednesday (Nov 24).

In the latest ranking, which is compiled annually by French human resource consultancy Emerging and published by Times Higher Education, NUS maintained its position at ninth spot - the only Singapore university in the top 10 and one of two from Asia, with the University of Tokyo in sixth place.

Nanyang Technological University was the next highest ranked Singapore institution, moving up one spot to No. 28.

Four of the top five universities are from the United States, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranked number one, followed by the California Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Stanford University in fifth spot. The University of Cambridge from Britain is ranked fourth.

Now in its 11th year, the Global Employability University Ranking and Survey measures how sought after graduates from various universities are in the job market.

Some 118,196 votes were canvassed from 10,928 international recruiters and managers in the survey, and the top 250 universities for employability across 44 countries feature in the latest ranking.

The ranking is based on six key drivers identified by businesses as the main contributors to creating employable graduates. They are:

- Academic excellence

- Digital performance (innovative learning methods, specialist training on digital jobs)

- Focus on work (having an entrepreneurial environment, relevant work experience as part of the curriculum)

- Internationalism

- Soft skills and digital literacy, and

- Specialisation (technical and research expertise).