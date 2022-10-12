NUS and NTU rise in world university rankings, taking 19th and 36th place

SINGAPORE - The National University of Singapore climbed in its world ranking to 19th place this year, up from 21st the previous year, in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 released on Wednesday.

The National Technological University jumped 10 spots, from 46 to 36.

A record number of 1,799 universities from 104 countries and regions were included in the rankings this year, making it the largest edition in the 19-year history of the annual rankings. Last year, 1,662 universities were ranked.

The latest rankings mean NUS made it to the top 20 for the first time. NUS has been in the top 50 list since at least 2011, and NTU since 2020.

The top university in this year's rankings is the University of Oxford in England. This is the seventh consecutive year it has topped the list.

Harvard University in the United States came in second, while both the University of Cambridge in England and Stanford University in the United States tied for the third position. All four universities were in the top five list last year.

NUS and NTU's rise in rankings highlighted Singapore's impressive progress, said Mr Phil Baty, the chief knowledge officer at Times Higher Education.

The Times Higher Education rankings and the QS World University Rankings are two of the leading global university ranking lists.

"The data shows that Singapore is a growing world powerhouse for excellence in higher education - a powerful and well-connected international hub that continues to improve," Mr Baty said.

NUS' entry into the world top 20 zone and NTU's jump of 10 places also indicate their growing strength in research and innovation, he added.

Professor Tan Eng Chye, president of NUS, said: "The university remains committed to providing interdisciplinary educational pathways and lifelong learning opportunities to help our students and alumni not only take on today's challenges but also stay curious and hungry for tomorrow's possibilities.

"We will continue to nurture future-ready graduates and the next generation of leaders."

NTU president Subra Suresh said: "The rise in rankings affirms the efforts of our faculty, students and staff in conducting research and innovation that aim to address some of humanity's global grand challenges... in areas such as healthy living, ageing and food security."