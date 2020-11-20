NTU to launch accountancy work-study degree course

To enhance students' employability and job readiness, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is launching a new accountancy work-study degree programme.

Big Four accounting firm Deloitte Singapore will be the university's first industry partner.

The three-year programme at Nanyang Business School (NBS) will let students gain experience at established accounting firms and other premier employers during their studies, and progress to junior management roles upon graduation, NTU said yesterday.

From next month, some 30 accountancy students will start their first internship term under the programme with Deloitte, for a duration of 25 to 30 weeks.

Deloitte will offer up to 50 internship positions in advisory, audit and assurance, and taxation to NBS students each year.

NTU's work-study students at Deloitte will also receive a higher internship stipend and may secure full-time, permanent employment with a higher entry-level position at the firm after their graduation.

The work-study programme is similar in duration to the regular accountancy degree programme, and enjoys the same accreditation - students will graduate with a bachelor's degree in accountancy from NTU.

But students in the work-study programme must complete at least 35 weeks of internship, which is more than three times longer than the regular accountancy course's professional attachment of 10 weeks. The 35 weeks comprise about 30 per cent of the programme's duration.

NTU said: "The programme's longer job attachment will provide undergraduates with a deeper understanding of the accountancy industry's inner workings by closely integrating classroom learning with structured on-the-job training.

"Students benefit from acquiring technical and soft skills, greater exposure to the professional work environment, and deeper understanding of real-world practices."