NTU teams claim top 2 spots in ad competition

Communications students from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) beat about 150 other teams in an international advertising competition using their data analysis skills.

The winning team - comprising Year 4 students Nurfatin I'llyya Abdul Rahim, Janessa Tan and Tiffany Chee - took home US$1,000 (S$1,360), and also claimed the Data Driven award for the best use and collection of data in their pitch.

The Digital Marketing Competition is open to university students around the world. They have to create and pitch a marketing strategy for a real client - United States-based weight loss company Wondr Health.

The company will select one of the strategies for use in a real-life campaign.

The winning team tapped research they did on the US market and proposed the use of micro-influencers on social media to promote weight loss programmes created by the company.

Ms Tan, 22, told The Straits Times that they initially had little understanding of the likes and preferences of people outside of Singapore.

But the team researched customers' attitudes towards various weight loss programmes in the US using a survey posted on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit, as well as through reviews on various websites like Google and Facebook.

Another NTU team - comprising Year 4 students Abner Chong and Sejal Bagaria and Year 2 student Charmaine Goh - bagged second place.

Their idea was to use the premise of the popular TV show MythBusters, where the hosts test urban myths and legends using science, to promote the company's programmes - by testing them scientifically.

Mr Chong, 26, told ST that finishing second in the international competition was a validation of his personal aspirations.

He said: "I've joined several competitions in the past and even though I thought I did pretty well in some, I never made the finals.

"I will take this as a sign to keep on working towards my goal of making a career in this field."