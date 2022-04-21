NTU launches two new labs to help green start-ups and SMEs commercialise products

SINGAPORE - Start-ups focusing on green technology will get help to make the leap from research and development to commercial viability from two new labs set up by Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The EcoLabs Digital Twin Co-Innovation Lab and the NTU-Arrow Invent Joint Lab are located in the JTC CleanTech One building in Joo Koon.

They will help start-ups as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) refine and test their technology and connect them to larger companies to help them scale up, said NTU in a statement on Thursday (April 21).

The two labs began work last year and were launched at an event on Thursday morning under the EcoLabs Centre of Innovation for Energy (EcoLabs) programme - a collaboration by NTU, Enterprise Singapore and the Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said the EcoLabs programme is part of Singapore's larger strategy to support start-ups and SMEs as they translate their technology into products on a commercial scale.

Ms Low, who is also Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, added that recent events such as the war in Ukraine causing oil prices to spike have highlighted the need for Singapore to seek alternative sources of energy, including renewables.

She said: "EcoLabs serves the innovation needs of energy companies by connecting them with research institutes, investors, business association, and government agencies, all in one location.

"EcoLabs will help businesses shorten the developmental runway of technologies by providing multidisciplinary technical support and access to equipment."

NTU president Subra Suresh, who also spoke at the launch, said that Singapore faces an energy trilemma - attempting to maintain a balance between affordability, reliability and sustainability - compounded by the growing need for energy solutions to be environmentally friendly.

He added that growing interest in using technology to reach sustainability goals has led to huge demand for innovation from start-ups and SMEs.

He said: "Innovations such as energy storage, carbon storage, carbon capture and utilisation, and hydrogen technology could potentially disrupt the status quo and contribute significantly to the nation's economy."

However, most clean energy solutions are deployed in silos, so there is little opportunity to achieve greater energy efficiency through collaboration, he added.

Professor Suresh said the new labs can help break down these barriers and accelerate growth in the sector.