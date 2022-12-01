NTU institute launched to advance digital molecular analysis capabilities

SINGAPORE - Getting back the results of a blood test can take days, but this might change soon, thanks to research being conducted at a newly opened centre at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The work done at the NTU centre might eventually enable doctors to analyse a patient’s blood sample on the spot using just a smartphone camera.

The Institute for Digital Molecular Analytics and Science (IDMxS), which was launched by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Thursday, aims to advance the science behind analysing biological molecules such as proteins and carbohydrates.

Digital molecular analytics forms a bridge between biology and information technology.

The goal of the institute is to develop the capabilities that will allow for real-time tracking of viral infections as well as the molecular signatures indicating the presence of disease.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown how easily diseases can spread in an interconnected world, said Professor Ling San, NTU’s acting president and provost.

“By integrating the digital and the biological, we can more quickly detect threats, inform policy and guide action in real time,” he said during the launch of IDMxS, held on the NTU campus.

IDMxS will make use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse and interpret the vast amount of information a biological sample provides.

Professor Jay Groves, the institute’s founding director, compared molecular assays, or the process of analysing molecular information, to individual pixels in a digital image.

“The defining feature of digital molecular analytics is the way results from these thousands or millions of individual assays are collected, interpreted and ultimately reconstructed into a super-high resolution molecular analysis,” said Prof Groves, who is also president’s chair in bioanalytical sciences at NTU’s School of Materials Science and Engineering.

Among the possible applications of the technology is the development of a tool to identify the different disease-causing molecules in the blood.

This would allow doctors to analyse a patient’s blood sample immediately using a smartphone camera, reducing the need for lengthy laboratory tests.

Prof Groves said he expected such tools to be commercially available within the next decade.