Non-profit calls for independent body to monitor and promote social mobility in S’pore

SINGAPORE - A non-profit organisation has called for an independent commission to be set up to monitor and promote social mobility in Singapore after findings from a survey it ran showed public perceptions of a widening class divide.

The commission should be empowered to look at issues like diversity in the civil service and the potential of closed inner circles in the highest levels of government, said Access Singapore in a report published in August.

The survey report said the independent social mobility commission should look beyond proposing recommendations and should also function as an advisory body for coordination between government agencies to ensure solutions are effectively implemented.

It said: “It will also provide policymakers with grassroots-level information to validate policy effectiveness...

“We envisage this proposed social mobility commission to work closely in collaboration with four ministries working on social mobility... the Ministry of Social and Family Development, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Community, Culture and Youth and the Ministry of Education.”

Access Singapore, which was set up in 2019, is a non-profit organisation focusing on social mobility which provides career exposure opportunities to disadvantaged students.

The survey was run by an artificial intelligence crowdsourcing firm known as OPPi. It polled 201 people on their perceptions of how social mobility interacts with institutions such as scholarships, schools and employers.

Seventy-two per cent of the respondents found that some sectors in Singapore are harder for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds to get into than others, while 15 per cent disagreed. Another 13 per cent were undecided.

The report added that respondents perceived law, medicine and finance to be three sectors with the highest barriers for disadvantaged people to enter.

Respondents said these sectors typically require students to obtain expensive, specialised degrees, and the need for professional qualifications in these fields limits access to them.

It said: “More worryingly, a significant majority of respondents believed that ‘connections’ or social networks were key to a successful start in the three sectors.”

The survey also found that 72 per cent thought it is getting harder for children from low- to middle-income families to get ahead in Singapore based on ability alone. Fifteen per cent disagreed, while another 13 per cent were undecided.

Respondents agreed that children from higher-income families had access to more resources than those from low- to middle-income families, which allowed them to succeed.

The report said many respondents believed that low- to middle-income families lack connections and reliable networks.