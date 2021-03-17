Nominations open for Distinguished Chinese Language Teachers Awards

Do you know teachers who have put in an exemplary effort towards inculcating in their students an appreciation of the Chinese language and culture in the past year?

They may be nominated for the 24th Distinguished Chinese Language Teachers Awards organised by Lianhe Zaobao and ZBSchools.sg.

The awards, with support from the Ministry of Education (MOE) and sponsorship from the Singapore Press Holdings Foundation, aim to give due recognition to teachers who inspire interest in the Chinese language and culture, use creative and engaging teaching methods, possess a passion for teaching and command respect from students, parents and fellow teachers.

The winners will each be presented with a trophy and a cash prize of $1,500.

Principals, fellow teachers, students and parents are invited to submit nominations online at dclta2021.sphevents.com.sg or by downloading the nomination form at bit.ly/dclta2021

In 150 to 500 words, referees should describe, using either English or Chinese, how the nominee has, in the past year, used innovative methods to stimulate students' interest in the Chinese language and culture or shown care for students in a way that has inspired respect from students, parents and colleagues.

The closing date for nominations is April 30.

Shortlisted nominees will undergo classroom observations and interviews with judges and the winners will be announced in September or October.

All Chinese language teachers with at least five years of experience in MOE primary, secondary or Integrated Programme schools and junior colleges are eligible, except for last year's winners of the award.