SINGAPORE – Mum of three boys Lisa Huang was dismayed when she heard that there would be no mid-year examinations for all students from this year, especially since her middle son will soon be sitting the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

“Primary 6 is a crucial year. The kids need more practice in an exam setting instead of taking away the mid-year exam,” said Ms Huang, 39, who runs her own business.