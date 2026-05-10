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Having fun with your children is important, regardless of whether it is examination season.

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What is needed, though, is to factor in playtime for academic success, as research has shown that play is important for children’s brain development, physical and emotional health, and academic performance. In this edited version of an article, published in The Straits Times on Sept 7, 2025, experts suggest leisure activities that parents can explore with their tweens and teens.