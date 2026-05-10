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Having fun with your children is important, regardless of whether it is examination season.

Having fun with your children is important, regardless of whether it is examination season.

PHOTO: ST FILE

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Elisa Chia

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What is needed, though, is to factor in playtime for academic success, as research has shown that play is important for children’s brain development, physical and emotional health, and academic performance. In this edited version of an article, published in The Straits Times on Sept 7, 2025, experts suggest leisure activities that parents can explore with their tweens and teens.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.