Fun With Kids

SUBSCRIBE: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD'S THE LITTLE BOOK BOX

You can now subscribe to the National Library Board's The Little Book Box service at a lower fee when you collect the books from a Pick locker location. The service was introduced to give kids easy access to a variety of fiction and non-fiction English titles and help broaden their reading horizon.

During its pilot run from November 2020 to this month, the books were delivered only to subscribers' doorsteps. Each subscription period is three months and costs $32.10 for home delivery or $25.68 for locker collection.

Choose your kid's age groups - four to six or seven to nine - to receive a monthly selection of eight books curated by librarians.

Registration for the February to April subscription ends on Feb 15. For details and to sign up, go to str.sg/wdGU.

WATCH: LOCAL ANIMATED SERIES LIL WILD

Usher in the Year of the Tiger by watching Lil Wild, a computer-animated series about a group of "tweenage" animal characters living in the zoo.

Its second season focuses on white tiger Meep, who is trying to find his missing dad. In order to do so, he will need to venture out of the zoo and into the city.

"The series discusses timely and important environmental issues, such as animal poaching, and real-world ideological tensions, such as the fraught relationship between technology and nature," its writer and commissioning editor Nicholas Oh tells The Straits Times.

Kids will also pick up wildlife fun facts.

It is directed by Sergio Delfino, the animation lead behind hit movies The Lego Movie (2014) and Happy Feet 2 (2011).

Lil Wild is the first Mediacorp okto kids' programme to be acquired by Netflix, which is now streaming its debut season.

Catch the second season on meWatch (str.sg/wdGw) and Mediacorp okto on YouTube.

It also airs every Sunday at 9am on okto on 5 until Feb 27.

MAKE: VALENTINE'S DAY CARDS TO SPREAD LOVE

February is not all about Chinese New Year celebrations; it is the month of love too.

You and your kids can make Valentine's Day cards for the residents at four adult disability homes: THK Home for Disabled @ Sembawang, Chai Chee and Eunos as well as Moral Welfare Home.

This is a volunteering initiative by local ground-up movement Be Kind SG, which hopes to receive 500 handmade cards from the public. It will distribute them to the residents, who will be happy to know that they are remembered and loved, even as volunteer visits have been suspended due to Covid-19.

Be Kind SG says this is a good chance to introduce volunteering to young children. Get details of how your family can take part in the card-making at www.tinyurl.com/VDay22.

There are more volunteering opportunities, whatever your age, at over 600 registered non-profit organisations in Singapore. To find out more, go to www.giving.sg.