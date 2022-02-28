Fun With Kids

BOOK: TICKETS TO THEATRE SHOW ODDSOCKS

Look forward to more live shows during the March school holidays. Besides those at the March On children's festival at the Esplanade (str.sg/wmFu), there is Five Stones Theatre's original production OddSocks at Gateway Theatre's Black Box.

Recommended for families with kids aged three to 10 years old, the show aims to empower people to be brave and to embrace their unique identities no matter how difficult it might seem.

OddSocks is conceptualised and directed by Isabella Chiam, with original music composed by August Lum. It is developed under non-profit arts organisation Gateway Arts' Springboard programme, which helps emerging arts collectives and groups develop their work and stage them to a wider audience. It was first presented in 2019 to a small number of families.

"The story of OddSocks called out to us because it shares an important message about accepting differences in a world where everyone is uniquely different," says Gateway Arts' artistic director Samantha Scott-Blackhall.

"OddSocks is a bit silly and a lot of fun, while delivering a simple but timely reminder to the whole family that it's okay to look different, act different or be different."

The show runs from March 17 to 20. Get tickets at $30 each (excluding booking fee) from Sistic at www.sistic.com.sg/events/odd0322

After the live performances, the show will be available for online streaming for pre-schools, primary schools, voluntary welfare organisations and corporate groups, which can book directly with Gateway Arts.

READ: FOURTH AND FINAL BOOK OF MY BFF IS AN ALIEN SERIES

Singapore author Vivian Teo has released the finale of her science-fiction and adventure novel series My BFF Is An Alien. The four-parter is recommended for kids from 10 years old.

In the new book titled Invasion, Abriana Yeo works with her best friend Octavia Wu to stop alien beings, The Others, from causing devastating weather events. But what will become of the girls' friendship as their secondary school life ends? Will Octavia, who is in fact an alien refugee, return to her planet?

In her blog post, the author says readers can "expect an action-packed story with a touching conclusion".

But this is not the end for the characters, as Teo reveals that she has a prequel in the works.

My BFF Is An Alien: Invasion retails for $16.90 at Epigram Books' website (epigrambookshop.sg).

If your child is new to the series, buy the four books at a bundle price of $60.84.

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

EAT: FAMILY-FRIENDLY PENANG FOOD AT PUNGGOL

Get your Penang food fix with the kids at Gurney Drive eatery, which has made a comeback after seven years. The chain closed all its outlets in Singapore in 2015 when its chef left.

It is now located at 02-03 Northshore Plaza II, a seafront neighbourhood centre in Punggol.

Must-tries are the Penang fried kway teow ($7.90) and fried Hokkien mee ($7.50), both delivered with wok hei and fried pork lard on top.

Order the kuih pie tee ($4.90 for four pieces) and har cheong gai (deep-fried chicken wings, $5.90 for five pieces) to share with your children as well. Then, complete your meal with its signature desserts - Penang chendol and bubur hitam ($2.50 each).

Find out more at www.fb.com/GurneyDriveByPenangCulture