Fun With Kids

EXPERIENCE: DINNER WITH A DINOSAUR THEME

Planning an outing to Universal Studios Singapore? Round up your trip with a Jurassic World Dominion-themed dinner experience that your kids will not forget.

The theme park's Discovery Food Court has been transformed into a restaurant-theatre with "dinosaur" appearances, dramatic lighting and storytelling.

You learn dinosaur facts throughout your four-course meal as well. For example, when you are eating salad, a TV screen introduces you to plant-eating species, such as the triceratops and ankylosaurus. Performers will come around to interact with you and show you a "newly hatched" velociraptor egg.

Available on Sundays until Aug 14, the Jurassic World Dominion Dining Adventure is priced at $248 an adult, with mains of pork ribs and beef skewers as well as free-flow alcoholic beverages. For kids aged four to 12, it costs $188 each and their mains are chicken lollipops, nuggets and pasta. They enjoy unlimited ice cream too.

The price comprises a one-day admission ticket to the theme park and an express pass that lets you skip the lines. Maybank cardholders enjoy $50 off the package.

Find out more at www.rwsentosa.com/jurassicworld

WATCH: THEATRE SHOW GRETEL AND HANSEL

Singapore Repertory Theatre's (SRT) The Little Company returns with Gretel And Hansel, its first production since the pandemic. Staged in English in 2019, the 50-minute show will be in Mandarin this time around.

The familiar fairy tale from the Brothers Grimm is reimagined through the perspective of sibling rivalry. Gretel's life is turned upside down when her new brother Hansel arrives and she is told to "grow up".

Recommended for families with kids aged four and above, the show makes a good conversation starter on jealousy and fighting between siblings.

Even though Gretel hates her brother, she steps up to save him when they face danger in the forest.

"Pesky as Hansel is, his presence and affections give Gretel the courage to lead them to safety," says SRT's managing director Charlotte Nors. "Siblings can achieve great things when they cooperate with one another instead of competing."

The show runs from July 27 to Aug 21 at KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT.

Tickets are priced from $26 each (excluding booking fee). Family packages are also available. Go to www.srt.com.sg/show/gretelandhansel

REJUVENATE: STAYCATION AT D'RESORT

D'Resort at Downtown East reopens from July 15 after two years. Choose from eight types of accommodation, including the Rainforest Family rooms, which are decorated according to themes - Amazonian Jungle and Underwater. These have a queen-size bed and a bunk bed for two adults and two children, and rates are from $155 a night.

Booking is now open at www.dresort.com.sg

Around this retreat in Pasir Ris, you will find plenty of attractions that will delight your kids, such as the Wild Wild Wet water park, Hi Roller skating rink and the new Gallop Stable, where they can ride ponies.

D'Resort served as a community care facility during the pandemic and has since undergone deep cleaning and thorough sanitisation.