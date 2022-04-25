Fun With Kids

VISIT: LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

With the reopening of land borders between Singapore and Malaysia, seize the chance to travel to Legoland Malaysia Resort in Johor Baru with your kids.

The theme park's first vehicle-and racing-themed festival, Build The Thrills, is taking place till June 26.

Look out for the Lego Ferrari 512 M model, a scaled-down version of the supercar that comprises 78,496 bricks.

Its favourite attraction, Driving School, now features a wider variety of vehicles safe for children to operate.

Go on a hunt and find unique Lego vehicles throughout the park to redeem a gift.

Do not forget to drop by the Pit Stop Building, where you can build your racing car or stunt vehicle and put it to the test.

There are also meet-and-greet sessions with Lego racers - the Technical Builder, the Speed Champion and the City Racer. The stars of Lego Friends of Heartlake City will also be performing in racing outfits.

You can stand a chance to win prizes from its daily lucky draw. Every Friday to Sunday, winners get the thrill of standing on a podium during the prize-giving ceremony.

From May 1 to 31, book a one-day pass three days in advance and get a 25 per cent discount. Find out more at the theme park's website (bit.ly/3MoUthY).

However, coach services, which used to ply from the Singapore Flyer to Legoland Malaysia, have not resumed at press time.

If you are not driving, go to str.sg/w8WG for updates on transportation.

CREATE: MOTHER'S DAY CRAFTS AND PROJECTS USING IPAD

Kids can get ideas for Mother's Day crafts and projects from Apple (apple.co/celebrating-mothers).

It suggests six easy and creative ways to express your love using iPad's built-in features.

For instance, use the Clips app to make a short video saying "I love you" in different languages, Keynote to draw her portrait and Swift Playgrounds to design an app about her.

These activities are designed for kids aged six to 12, but dads can step in to guide their younger children.

On Apple's website (apple.co/creativityforkids_SG), you can explore 60 more fun ideas for the whole family.

JOIN: DECATHLON RUN CHALLENGE

Keep fit with your kids and join the Decathlon Run together. Open to adults and children from 10 years old, the annual event is back with a hybrid virtual and physical run challenge.

From May 2 to 26, go on a 5km virtual run anytime, anywhere at your own pace. Then, join the 7km physical run at Decathlon Singapore Lab at Stadium Boulevard from May 27 to 29.

Registration fee is $12 a person and you will get a $20 Decathlon shopping voucher, a finisher pin and a drink when you complete the event. Sign up by May 1.

For details, go to Decathlon's website (bit.ly/37D6dif).