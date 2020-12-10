No changes to school fees for Singaporeans, PRs next year: MOE

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will not change school fees for Singapore citizens, permanent residents (PRs) and students from Asean, it said yesterday.

This applies to students in government and government-aided schools next year.

However, there will be an increase of about 3 per cent in fees for non-Asean foreign students, which takes effect next month.

These students will pay $25 to $50 more a month. The revision is part of MOE's regular review of school fees.

The standard miscellaneous fees, which apply to students of all nationalities, will also remain unchanged.

The freeze in fees comes in the light of the current economic downturn, and recognises PRs and Asean students' closer ties to Singapore, MOE said in response to queries.

Primary school education is free for Singaporeans, while those in secondary schools and at the pre-university level pay monthly fees of $5 and $6 respectively.

The last time that MOE announced a revision of school fees was in 2017.

The ministry released a fee schedule for 2018 to 2020, which saw school fees for PRs and all foreign students increase across the primary, secondary and pre-university levels. For instance, secondary school fees for PRs and non-Asean foreign students nearly doubled between 2017 and 2020.

MOE said given the uncertain economic situation, it will review the fees beyond 2021 next year.