Better at their craft: Why time spent on post-grad studies by educators was a worthy investment

Time to pause and reflect

Twice a week, the husband and wife would travel to the NIE campus in Jalan Bahar, from their schools in Tampines.

“The twice-weekly lessons in school were what I looked forward to the most. They offered a space for us to think deeper about big ideas, such as ‘What’s the value of a humanities education?’,” says Ms Devi.

The course led them to question their assumptions, by building deeper reflective and critical thinking skills.

The master’s programme not only deepened their subject knowledge, but also gave them time to reflect on their roles as humanities educators so that they can prepare their students for an increasingly complex world.

“For example, I used to think that we should help our students score well. But over these two years, I realised it wasn’t about helping students answer better, but to help them ask better questions,” says Mr Nallu.

Going back to school again after seven years also helped the two educators become aware of their own assumptions, and even question them.

For example, it led them to stop taking at face value what was held up as the correct standard, such as the Gini coefficient.

“We started seeing layers and shades, rather than the traditional black or white. For example, we learnt the datasets behind the oft-cited Gini coefficient as a measure of Singapore’s inequality. We questioned whether it was even an accurate measure,” Mr Nallu says.

In his own words, the programme taught him to explore the grey.