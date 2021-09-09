New way to calculate school-home distance to help more P1 kids to qualify for nearby schools

SINGAPORE - A new way to calculate the distance from a school to homes will enable more children to qualify for Primary 1 places in schools near where they live.

When a primary school has more applicants than vacancies, priority is given based on a child's citizenship and how far he lives from the school.

From next year, changes to the way the distance is calculated will result in slightly over 10 per cent more homes added to the list of those who are within 1km and 2km of primary schools.

Currently, the distance between home and school is determined using a single reference point within the school's original layout.

From the 2022 Primary 1 Registration Exercise, the distance will be calculated using the shortest distance from a point on the boundary around the school to the applicant's home.



The Ministry of Education (MOE) said that for three primary schools, this will mean that a small number of applicants will be shifted to a further home-school distance category due to past upgrading or re-building works with school boundary changes under the new methodology. They are Cedar Primary School, Maris Stella High School (Primary Section) and Marymount Convent School.

Taking this into account, the ministry will allow for this affected group to retain their original home-school distance in the 2022 Primary 1 Registration Exercise as a one-off arrangement.

The full list of affected addresses is available at this website.

Parents and guardians can use the SchoolQuery function on Singapore Land Authority's OneMap website to find out whether their homes are within 1km or 2km of a chosen school.