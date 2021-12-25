New study to track children's cognitive growth in early years

SINGAPORE - Parents often ask why their child is not able to speak as early as other children.
A new study aims to understand this, and how babies and toddlers develop the skills and abilities needed to succeed in school.
SINGAPORE - Parents often ask why their child is not able to speak as early as other children.
A new study aims to understand this, and how babies and toddlers develop the skills and abilities needed to succeed in school.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.