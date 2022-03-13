New storybook introduces young children to complex AI concepts

SINGAPORE - Binary code, machine learning and data can be unwieldy concepts to grasp - even more so for young children.

But this is exactly what Artificial Intelligence (AI) Singapore hopes to achieve with a children's storybook launched by the research institute on Sunday (March 13).

Aimed at lower primary pupils, the book marks the first time AI Singapore's literacy programme AI For Kids (AI4K) is extended to young children to help them understand technology and how to use it effectively and responsibly.

Sponsored by Meta, 10,000 free copies of the illustrated book titled Daisy And Her AI Friends will be handed to low-income families and stocked in public libraries next month. It is not for sale.

The 30-page book centres on Daisy, a computer with legs, who is lost on her first day in school as she is only able to speak in binary code. Daisy meets other characters, who each teach her a new tech-related concept to help her to find her way.

The names of the seven main characters are a play on the letters "AI", such as the camera-inspired Aishwarya, a computer vision app who can identify objects; Aiman the sensor who can scan for temperature changes; and their teacher, Miss Ai.

The characters are based on 10 winning designs chosen from a competition for primary school pupils that received more than 230 submissions.

Illustrator Tan Jia En, 21, took elements of these winning designs to inspire the final appearances of the characters in the book, which was written by AI Singapore and does not have a credited author.

Elements of primary school pupil Alyssa Yong's sketch were adapted into the final design of the book's protagonist, including the eye-catching daisy worn on its head.

Alyssa, seven, said her character's design was inspired from items at home, such as the hands of a Lego mini-figure, roller skates for quick traversal and arms based on a shower hose.

Her father Yong Chern Chet, 42, a doctor, said of the book: "It's good that kids learn about these things early. Reading and writing for them will be increasingly linked to coding, which will be part of everyday life."

Speaking at the book launch on Sunday, AI Singapore senior deputy director of AI innovation Koo Seng Meng said copies will be given to lower-income families to ensure equal opportunities for all to learn about AI concepts.