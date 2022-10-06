New school for children with autism spectrum disorder opens in Bedok

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans can send a strong signal in support of employers who hire people with special needs by patronising their shops and showing greater understanding to the people with disabilities that serve them, said President Halimah Yacob on Thursday.

Speaking at the official opening of a specialised school for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in Bedok, she said Singaporeans' lack of tolerance, their impatience and sometimes outright rudeness can be a disincentive to employers hiring those with special needs.

Madam Halimah marked the opening of the school, known as Awwa School @ Bedok, by planting a sapling rainbow gum tree on its grounds. It is a species native to South-east Asia known for its rainbow-coloured bark.

The new school, which started operating in January 2022, will serve students aged seven to 18.

Principal Ruby Seah said in a speech that the new school was made possible by the support and resources pooled from the community, parents, donors and the Government.

She said: "We took in the concerns, hopes and aspirations of our students and their loved ones... with just one common purpose - to establish the best possible environment which our students can learn, thrive and grow in."

It is funded by the Ministry of Education, SG Enable and corporate donors.

The school is equipped with facilities to support students with ASD, such as a hydrotherapy pool, large therapy rooms with specialised equipment and multi-media rooms.

One of its teachers, Madam Rozilina Rohaizad, 34, said the purpose-built spaces help students with both academic skills like numeracy and life skills.

The school also has technology that lets her track the work her students do at home, which helps her shape lessons to their needs, she said.

There are currently 65 students enrolled in the school. It has capacity for 300, and one teacher for every five students.