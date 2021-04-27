New PSLE scoring system: List of secondary schools' entry and cut-off points

SINGAPORE - The cohort of Primary 6 pupils sitting for the PSLE this year will apply to secondary schools next year under a new PSLE scoring system.

The Education Ministry on Tuesday (April 27) released the entry and cut-off points for all secondary schools, based on simulated scores modelled on last year's PSLE scores.

The first number is the score of the top student in that stream posted to the school last year, while the second number is the score of the bottom student, which becomes the cut-off point for the school. Here's the full list.