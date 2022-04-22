New primary school English test for foreigners

Foreigners who want to join primary schools run by the Ministry of Education (MOE) will have to take a Cambridge English Qualification (CEQ) test, in place of an English language test that was previously conducted by the ministry.

The CEQ test by Cambridge Assessment English, which is a part of the University of Cambridge, reports students' performance using the Cambridge English Scale (CES) score.

Applicants seeking admission to primary schools from the intake next year will have to submit their CEQ test results - meeting or exceeding the required CES score - when applications open in July.

Foreigners who wish to join MOE schools at the Primary 2 to 5 and Secondary 1 to 3 levels must take part in the Admissions Exercise for International Students (AEIS), which is held every February and September in Singapore.

MOE said in a statement yesterday that it will consider both the CES, along with the existing AEIS-Primary Mathematics score, in determining if an applicant can be offered a place.

The CEQ test is conducted in more than 130 countries and candidates can take the test in any of these locations in the 12 months before registering for the AEIS-Primary Mathematics test. The CEQ test can be taken more than once if necessary.

Meeting the CES score on its own does not guarantee a school placement, said MOE.

There is no change to the admission tests for foreigners wanting to join secondary schools here.

Those seeking admission to junior colleges or the Millennia Institute should apply to the schools directly in December.

Singaporeans returning from abroad are guaranteed admission to primary and secondary schools with vacancies near their homes through the Assured School Placement service.

Families can access this service even before they return to Singapore.

They need not sit a centralised test, but the ministry said the primary or secondary school may conduct school-based assessments or interviews to gauge the child's current educational attainment level for placement purposes, and help him or her settle into the school.