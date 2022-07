SINGAPORE - Despite doubts expressed by some over the popularity of the new National University of Singapore (NUS) College formed from the merger of Yale-NUS College and the University Scholars Programme (USP), it is off to a strong start with about 400 students selected from 7,000 applicants.

About 300 of the places went to Singaporeans and 100 to students from 21 countries including several Asean and European nations as well as India, China, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.