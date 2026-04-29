New ITE College Central training facility to simulate real-world security operations

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Located within ITE’s College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio, SOTC houses a myriad of zones that replicate real operational contexts and workflows in the security industry.

SINGAPORE - From mock-up automated clearance gates to a vehicular search area, trainees at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will get to hone their skills to handle a range of security operations scenarios at the institution’s new training facility.

Located within ITE’s College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio, the Security Operations Training Command (SOTC) houses a myriad of zones that replicate real operational contexts and workflows in the security industry such as managing unruly crowd behaviour and questioning suspicious individuals.

Spanning about 353 sq m – around a quarter of an Olympic-size swimming pool – the space has been in use since February.

The purpose-built facility features an experiential training space set up through a partnership between ITE and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) – a first for any Institute of Higher Learning – to give trainees exposure to frontline border security operations.

This ICA zone includes an X-ray scanning machine, information galleries about prohibited and controlled goods, and interactive quiz stations.

With the new training space, close to 300 trainees in ITE’s work-study diploma (WSDip) in security operations strengthen their ability in managing security threats on the job, as well as honing skills like situational awareness and decision-making.

Speaking at the launch of the facility on April 29, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim cited growing security demands amid manpower constraints, and the need to strengthen the security workforce.

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Faisal Ibrahim (centre) uncovering the potential hiding spots on a car. He is accompanied by CEO of ITE Peter Lam (left). SPH Media Limited

This means having a workforce equipped with skills to tap technology and take on more advanced operational responsibilities, he said.

“Previously, ITE’s training was largely conducted in classrooms, which limited the ability to simulate real-world operational environments,” he said. “SOTC addresses this gap, by providing a more structured and immersive training environment, effectively bridging theory and practice.”

ITE chief executive Peter Lam said: “The Singapore security landscape is evolving rapidly, with heightened security measures at checkpoints and enhanced islandwide monitoring to safeguard national security.

“Roles and capabilities must keep pace with these changing demands.”

Taking in over 90 trainees per cohort, the 30-month-long WSDip in security operations programme allows trainees to balance a day of classes with four to five days of work a week.

There are two routes into the programme: as an employee of a partner organisation, or through employment with one of these organisations while being an ITE trainee.

Since its introduction in 2023, ICA has recruited over 200 officers through the WSDip in security operations, hiring around 40 to 50 trainees per cohort.

Joining ITE’s existing 10 partners like ICA, the Singapore Prison Service will take in its first cohort of seven trainees under the same programme in April, Associate Professor Faishal said at the event.

The programme will equip prison officers with crisis response and communication skills, better preparing them to uphold the safe custody of inmates, while supporting their rehabilitation and reintegration.

Aside from the ICA zone, the SOTC facility features a command centre that prepares trainees to think and operate like security controllers.

Using features such as live information dashboards, alarm monitoring, smart building systems, GPS tracking and virtual patrols, trainees learn to assess risks and coordinate responses to various scenario-based incidents.

Another installation is the mixed reality and artificial intelligence zone that immerses trainees in simulated complex, high-pressure security situations such as unruly crowd behaviour and crime scenes.

Exposure to these situations aims to train their analytical thinking, response and composure.

Third-year WSDip security operations trainee Chew Shi Yao said the SOTC helps her mentally prepare for actual workplace scenarios she has encountered. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Other aspects include an area for trainees to have post-operation reflections and receive feedback, and an interview room to engage in role-play and simulated security interactions.

Third-year WSDip security operations trainee Chew Shi Yao said the SOTC helps her mentally prepare for actual workplace scenarios she has encountered.

The 21-year-old, who works as ICA’s assessment and investigation officer at the Woodlands Checkpoint, said she finds the vehicular search area especially beneficial.

“Because we get to check cars, once you somewhat get to learn where people might hide contrabands, when you get on the ground, you can gauge where to check and... do what you need to (identify) tampered vehicles,” said Ms Chew.

She recalled an incident when she had to stop an individual who tried to escape after attempting to tailgate.

The mixed reality and AI zone has helped her prepare to deal with such suspicious individuals, as she learnt what traits to take note of, such as their clothing, or identifiable features like birthmarks, and to work closely with her colleagues.

“Without this kind of training, you wouldn’t be mentally prepared to know what to look out for... it’s like a heads-up before you get on the ground,” said Ms Chew.