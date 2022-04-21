New Cambridge qualification test for foreigners applying to MOE's primary schools

SINGAPORE - International students who want to join primary schools run by the Ministry of Education (MOE) will have to take a Cambridge English Qualification (CEQ) test, in place of an English language test that was previously conducted by the ministry.

The CEQ is an English language test by Cambridge Assessment English, which is a part of the University of Cambridge. It reports students' performance using the Cambridge English Scale (CES) score.

Such applicants seeking admission to primary schools from the 2023 intake will have to submit their CEQ test results - meeting or exceeding the required CES score - when applications open in July.

Foreigners who wish to join MOE schools at the Primary 2 to 5 and Secondary 1 to 3 levels must take part in the Admissions Exercise for International Students (AEIS), which is held every February and September in Singapore.

"Only those who meet our requirements will be offered a place in a suitable school with available vacancies," the ministry said on Thursday (May 21), in a statement detailing the procedures for returning Singaporeans and international students keen on joining local schools.

The ministry said it will consider both the CES, along with the existing AEIS-Primary Mathematics score, in determining if an applicant can be offered a place.

The CEQ test is conducted in more than 130 countries and candidates can take the test in any of these locations in the 12 months before registering for the AEIS-Primary Mathematics test. The CEQ test can be taken more than once if necessary.

The required CES score can be found on this website.

Meeting the CES score on its own does not guarantee a school placement, said MOE.

There is no change to the admission tests for foreigners wanting to join secondary schools.

The ministry said those with at least one parent who is a Singaporean can approach it for assistance in applying to Primary 2 to 5 or Secondary 1 to 3.

Those seeking admission to junior colleges or the Millennia Institute should apply to the schools directly in December. Admission will be subject to availability of vacancies and meeting the school's criteria.

More information on the AEIS tests can be found at this website.