New AI workforce programme to train up to 2,000 students to implement technology

SINGAPORE - A programme has been launched at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to train students to plug workforce gaps when Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes a mainstay here.

From April, close to 400 ITE students will be trained to apply and integrate AI systems under a partnership between ITE and global technology firm NVIDIA signed on Wednesday (Jan 19).

They will be equipped with industry experience in implementing AI systems, which are crucial to Singapore's goal of transforming economy with the technology by 2030, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing at the signing on Wednesday.

The partnership is expected to benefit up to about 2,000 students in the next three years, said Mr Greg Chew, deputy director of School of Electronics & Info-Comm Technology at ITE College Central.

Under the AI Workforce Readiness Programme, these students will meet the growing demand for skilled workers to adopt AI systems, said Mr Chan.

He noted that a wide spectrum of skill sets and job roles are necessary to achieve Singapore's national AI strategy, which "cannot be fulfilled by a single pipeline of university graduates".

These range from "tech-heavy roles" focused on more complex functions and innovation to jobs that operate AI such as digital marketing executives where skills such as data analytics are important, he said.

Said Mr Chan: "There is a growing range of job roles required to deploy and integrate AI systems. Examples include business analysts and AI translators, user experience designers, quality assurance managers and marketing analysts.

"Our polytechnics and ITE provide an important source of talent for these roles."

He added that students under the programme can value-add to ITE's local industry partners in sectors such as engineering, logistics, retail and manufacturing - industries well-placed for AI adoption.

Under the agreement, ITE will also launch its first AI training facility equipped with NVIDIA's supercomputing platform by the first quarter of this year.

Founded nearly 30 years ago in California, the tech firm is known for its graphics cards used by gamers worldwide.

Its computing platform will help to enable the fast development, deployment and enhancement of AI models for innovations such as driverless cars and cybersecurity.

ITE chief executive Low Khaw Gek said the institute is looking to help more than 4,500 companies offering internships to ITE students and another 450 companies taking on ITE trainees to tap on AI-enabled solutions from NVIDIA's network of local startups.

She said students under the programme will be involved in the development process and apply their AI skills in the real-world context while staff at these companies will be trained to manage these AI applications.