New $350,000 fund to improve knowledge and standards in construction project management

SINGAPORE - The Institution of Engineers, Singapore(IES) gifted $350,000 to Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Monday (June 27), for research in improving construction project management.

The money will be used to set up the IES-Wong Yui Cheong Research in Construction Project Management Fund, and a scholarship which will support two postgraduate research projects that will focus on improving and integrating the skills and knowledge of construction project managers, with the aim of shaping and establishing new standards and practices in this field here.

"People may have misunderstood the role (of a construction project manager) over the years as it used to require multi-disciplinary knowledge in architecture, engineering and liasing contractors," said the scholarship committee's chairman and IES emeritus president Chong Kee Sen, at the cheque presentation ceremony on Monday.

"As time went by, people started to focus on just one area and not knowing the specific details of the projects.

"The two projects hope to bring back the definition of construction project management and translate the knowledge into practical applications in the future," Mr Chong added.

"We look forward to launching similar initiatives with other institutions of higher learning to elevate Singapore's construction project management capabilities to world-class standards."

The $350,000 gifted to NTU is part of a $1 million donation from Mr Wong Yui Cheong to the IES two years ago.

Mr Wong said in a media release: "In an era of continuous and rapid change, project management professionals need to be more equipped than ever to drive and navigate change in the construction industry.

"I hope that the outcomes of this research will empower project managers in Singapore with the critical skills, roles and management competency to manage the whole life cycle of project development, so that we can build faster, better and safer."

A full-time researcher - holding a doctorate or master of engineering degree - would be selected for each project. The selected individuals will work with NTU's team of construction management experts to deliver recommendations on best practices and guidelines for the industry, as well as to support the sharing and implementation of the findings.

The cheque presentation ceremony was at the opening of the Young Engineers Leadership Programme, which aims to equip young engineers with skills in communication, leadership, management knowledge and technical engineering, and attended by National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong.