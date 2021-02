SINGAPORE - A vast majority of parents in Singapore worry about their children's use of social media, a new survey has found, but almost half of those with secondary school-age children fret about trying to impose curbs, fearing it could affect their relationship with their children.

Four in 10 parents worry that limiting their children's use of social media will make them feel left out among their peers. About the same proportion are unsure if they would be over-controlling their child.