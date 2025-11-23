My younger son never had us parents to himself alone, until now

Each only-child period in our life has added something to our marriage and family, says the writer.

SINGAPORE – My elder boy, R, was an only child for three years. Until his younger brother, S, came along, R had our undivided attention.

R has a thick journal of letters that we wrote to him while he was still in his mother’s belly. We saved every ultrasound photo of him and stuck each one painstakingly in the journal, with accompanying notes describing our wonder, hope and uncertainties as future parents.