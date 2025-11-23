For subscribers
Minor Issues
My younger son never had us parents to himself alone, until now
SINGAPORE – My elder boy, R, was an only child for three years. Until his younger brother, S, came along, R had our undivided attention.
R has a thick journal of letters that we wrote to him while he was still in his mother’s belly. We saved every ultrasound photo of him and stuck each one painstakingly in the journal, with accompanying notes describing our wonder, hope and uncertainties as future parents.