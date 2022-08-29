My wife and I met in university, where we were introduced by a mutual friend.
In quite the opposite fashion, I am quite sure my kids will meet their partners online via a dating app, and I am perfectly fine with that.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 29, 2022, with the headline My kids will probably meet their partners via an app and that is fine.