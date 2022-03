SINGAPORE - How do you explain the human digestive system and the concept of gravity to kids? Scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) are here to help with their books.

Guss' Gutsy Adventures by Dr Germaine Yong and Let's Discover Science, Singapore! by Dr Amalina Ebrahim Attia are two of seven titles written under a collaboration between A*Star and publishing house World Scientific Education. The other books will be released later this year.