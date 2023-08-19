Getting your children interested in their Mother Tongue: Learn tips from celebrity Fann Wong and language experts at weekend event

At work, artiste Fann Wong uses her Mother Tongue a lot. She reads drama scripts penned in Chinese and conducts media interviews in Mandarin.



“Using my Mother Tongue is not a very hard thing for me to do,” she says. “But when it comes to instruction manuals, I prefer reading them in English.”



She finds reading both English and Chinese “enjoyable” and recalls how she would devour books in both languages in kindergarten.

The mother of nine-year-old Zed, who released a bilingual picture book series last year, will be one of the celebrity speakers at this year’s MOE Mother Tongue Languages Symposium 2023 (MTLS).

The annual symposium takes place at Suntec Convention Centre in Halls 404 and 405 on Aug 26, and will be officially opened by the Minister for Education, Mr Chan Chun Sing. This year’s theme is “Flourish in the Wonderland of Our Languages”.

Learning the Mother Tongue Language helps children to be anchored in their rich heritage and grow up to have an edge in strengthening the culture of Singapore's multi-racial society, says a Ministry of Education (MOE) spokesperson.

Agrees Wong: “I feel very honoured to be part of this symposium because I feel that you have an advantage in society if you use your Mother Tongue. When you meet people who speak Mandarin, you can express yourself better in the language, and it’s also easier for us to communicate with the older generation who may be more comfortable speaking Mandarin.”

Falling in love with your Mother Tongue Language

Wong’s sharing session will be one of 19. Other personalities speaking at these sessions include Mdm Isadhora Mohamed, supervising editor at CNA938 of Mediacorp, and Mrs Sarojini Padmanathan, a director at Health Sciences Authority (HSA), who is also a parenting and marriage facilitator and has vast experience speaking at national conferences representing the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).