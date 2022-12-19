Most research-based master’s degrees subsidised by MOE

SINGAPORE - Most postgraduate programmes that are based on research continue to be subsidised by the Ministry of Education (MOE), which said this is to build up a “broad base of research manpower” for Singapore.

The majority of postgraduate by coursework programmes at the autonomous universities (AUs) are conducted on a self-financed basis, it added.

However, the ministry may provide funding support for certain postgraduate-level qualifications, such as in the areas of public administration and public health. It may also support master’s qualifications that are required for professions like architecture.

These were the main points made by a spokesman for MOE last Friday in response to queries from The Straits Times, following its report on the move by the National University of Singapore (NUS) towards a self-funding model for the majority of its master’s by coursework programmes by 2024.

Coursework programmes are designed for university graduates who want to advance their knowledge in chosen specialisations through courses and electives, while research programmes involve working on an independent research project and submitting a thesis.

The ministry spokesman said: “MOE provides substantial education funding for Singaporeans up to their first degree-level work-ready qualification at the AUs, to support their aspirations and our economy.

“Beyond that, the AUs have the autonomy to decide which programmes they would like to seek MOE funding for, based on considerations such as the viability of offering the programmes on a non-subsidised basis, and may set fees in response to market interest and other considerations.”

The spokesman added that on average, in the academic years (AYs) of 2019 to 2021, Singaporeans made up about 40 per cent of the AUs’ master’s intakes.

Tuition fees for programmes funded by MOE are differentiated to reflect the privileges of citizenship, he said. As of 2019, the ministry had reduced subsidies for permanent resident (PR) students. International students do not receive subsidies, and they pay full fees for most postgraduate by coursework programmes.

Coupled with more coursework-based programmes being self-financed, the annual savings from the reduction in subsidies for foreign students and PRs are channelled towards providing Singaporean and PR adult learners with more bite-size upskilling opportunities that are compatible for work, said MOE, adding that it is working with the institutes of higher learning to ramp up industry-relevant modular courses.

These courses are funded by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), at up to 70 per cent of course fees for Singaporeans and PRs, said the spokesman.

For those who wish to take up postgraduate by coursework programmes, the AUs offer graduate scholarships, fee rebates and financial aid to help eligible local students manage the out-of-pocket costs.

A spokesman for NUS said that from AY2023/2024, fresh intakes of Singaporeans and PRs enrolling in a self-funded master’s degree by coursework programme at the university will have a 10 per cent tuition fee rebate. NUS alumni of any nationality will get a 15 per cent rebate.

There may also be additional subsidies, scholarships or study awards, the spokesman said. Singaporeans and PRs can also get SSG funding for selected modules in master’s programmes that are skill-based and in demand for the future economy.