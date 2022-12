SINGAPORE - More Singaporeans are signing up for short online courses that benefit their careers, with enrolment to such professional modules at online learning provider Coursera growing by 42 per cent in 2022, compared with 2021.

Courses that are popular with Singapore learners include those leading to certificates in data analytics and project management from tech giants such as Google and IBM, data from United States-based Coursera released to The Straits Times in November showed.