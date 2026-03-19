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A sign at Block 835 Jurong West Street 81 for the Little Professors Learning Centre pictured on Feb 14, 2025.

SINGAPORE - More employees of student care operator Little Professors Learning Centre have lodged salary claims in the month since authorities said they were investigating the company for possible offences under the Employment Act.

In a joint statement on March 19, the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM), together with the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board and Ministry of Manpower (MOM), said 123 salary claims have been lodged against Little Professors as of March 13.

The Straits Times first reported on Feb 14 that 54 employees had lodged reports over unpaid January salaries and CPF contributions.

TADM is assisting the employees to finalise their claims, said the statement. If the student care operator is unable to pay its employees, most of the workers will qualify for financial assistance through the Short-Term Relief Fund or Migrant Workers’ Assistance Fund, it added.

The agencies also said in response to ST’s queries that they were working with the Education Services Union and the Employment and Employability Institute to provide employment assistance and job facilitation support for the affected workers.

Little Professors ran student care centres in at least eight primary schools, including White Sands Primary and Hong Wen School.

It also provided full-day care services for children in MOE kindergartens located in six primary schools – Kranji, Anchor Green, Waterway, Punggol Cove, Jing Shan and Westwood.

On Feb 13, the company informed its employees at the eight primary schools that their employment contracts were no longer considered valid, and that they could resign without serving notice.

Kindergarten children take part in a drawing activity in a KCare classroom at Jing Shan Primary School on Feb 20. MOE school staff were temporarily supporting after-school care arrangements following Little Professors Learning Centre’s contract termination. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Meanwhile, several parents discovered that they had been double-charged via GIRO deductions for their children’s February student care fees.

In a statement on Feb 14, MOE said it had terminated Little Professors’ service for the eight schools due to “contractual breaches”, and filed a police report for the anomalies in GIRO deductions reported by parents.

Since then, school staff from the affected schools have taken over operations of their student care centres to ensure continued care for the 1,800 children enrolled in these services, until a new operator is appointed. Parents will not be charged during this period.

ST has asked MOE on the status of appointing a new permanent student care operator.

During a media visit to Jing Shan Primary School on Feb 20, the ministry’s deputy director-general of education (schools) Tan Chen Kee had said that student care operators are chosen through GeBIZ, the Government’s e-procurement portal.

Checks by ST have not turned up any tenders for an operator to replace Little Professors.

Four parents from two of the affected primary schools told ST that, to date, they have not been informed of any new student care operator.

They added that school staff were still running student care services, with some former Little Professors staff returning to work in the schools’ student care centres.

Until a new operator is formally appointed, MOE said schools will deploy the required manpower for their student care services, and parents will not be charged for this after-school support. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

At Jing Shan Primary, the student care programme during the term break from March 16 to March 20 is being managed by former Little Professors staff on temporary employment contracts, along with other relief staff engaged by the school.

In the joint statement on March 19, the authorities said police and MOM were investigating Little Professors.

“The CPF Board has taken prosecution action against the company for the outstanding CPF contributions and the case is currently before the courts,” it added.

Checks by ST found that there were seven lawsuits involving the company that are currently before the courts.

There was no company representative present when a pending criminal case was mentioned in court on March 12. As such no charges were read, and the case has been postponed to April 8.

Earlier on March 6, representatives from the company failed to attend a mediation session with employees that was organised by TADM.